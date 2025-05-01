78.9 F
TSA Intercepts Gun at West Virginia International Yeager Airport Checkpoint

Charleston Yeager Airport Terminal, (Photo: formulanone from Huntsville, United States CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikipedia)

A Raleigh County, W.Va., man was cited by police on Saturday, April 26, after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) intercepted the man’s gun at the airport security checkpoint. The 9mm handgun was loaded with five bullets, including one in the chamber.

TSA officials notified the police, who confiscated the weapon and removed the man, a resident of Daniels, W.Va., from the checkpoint for questioning. Police confiscated the gun and cited him on a criminal charge.

It was the second firearm that TSA officers have intercepted at the checkpoint so far this year. In 2024, TSA officers detected six guns.

The original announcement can be found here.

