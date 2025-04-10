TSA Intercepts Handgun in Man’s Carry-on Bag at Pennsylvanian Airport

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport (AVP) intercepted a 9mm handgun loaded with 11 bullets at the airport checkpoint on Friday, April 4.

It was the first firearm that TSA officers have detected at the airport checkpoint this year. In 2024, the TSA team at AVP intercepted four firearms.

The weapon was caught as the man, a resident of Honesdale, Pa., entered the security checkpoint. The X-ray unit alerted on the firearm among his carry-on items. TSA officials notified the police who ensured that the man did not retain possession of the firearm.

The original announcement can be found here.