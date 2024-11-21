49.6 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Airport & Aviation SecurityTransportation SecurityLaw Enforcement and Public Safety

TSA Intercepts Loaded Firearm in Man’s Bag at Pittsburgh International Airport

Man claims he “had no idea” how the gun got into his bag

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
This firearm was intercepted by TSA officers at the PIT airport checkpoint on November 20. (TSA photo)

When TSA officers detected the firearm, the checkpoint lane came to a halt until the police responded and removed the carry-on bag from the X-ray machine. Police confiscated the firearm, which belonged to a man from Indiana, Pa. Meanwhile, other travelers who were in line were forced to wait until the incident was cleared, delaying them from getting through the checkpoint and to their gate during the peak travel time of the day.

“This individual claimed that he had no idea how the firearm got into his bag,” said Donald Weston, TSA’s Acting Federal Security Director. “What that tells us is that this individual is careless with how he handles his firearm. Loaded guns are deadly weapons and if you own a firearm, you need to know where it is at all times. That’s part of being a responsible gun owner. One of the main reasons we are here at a checkpoint is to help ensure that weapons are not carried onto flights. So don’t come to the airport expecting to carry your gun through the checkpoint. If you must travel with your firearm, the proper way to do it is to make sure it’s unloaded, packed in a hard-sided locked case and taken to the airline check-in counter. The airline will ensure it is transported in the belly of the aircraft.”

The original announcement can be found here.

Previous article
HSI Investigation Leads to Guilty Pleas for Woburn Men for Migrant Smuggling Conspiracy
Next article
Ukrainian National Sentenced to 33 Months for Scheme to Export High-Tech Grinder to Russia
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals