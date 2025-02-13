TSA Intercepts Two Guns at John Glenn Columbus International Airport on Consecutive Days

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped two firearms from making their way onboard airplanes at John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) in separate incidents.

In both incidents, passengers presented their carry-on bags for screening, and a TSA officer detected the image of a handgun inside. Columbus Regional Airport Authority (CRAA) police were notified and took possession of the weapons at the checkpoint. The incidents occurred:

Sunday, Feb. 9, around 5:20 a.m. The firearm was loaded with seven rounds, including one chambered.

Monday, Feb. 10, around 5 a.m. The firearm was loaded with 10 rounds, none chambered.

“Bringing a firearm to the checkpoint is a careless, expensive mistake that endangers other passengers,” Ohio TSA Federal Security Director Donald Barker said. “Passengers should start with an empty bag when packing to ensure they are not bringing any prohibited items to the checkpoint, and review guidance on the safe and legal way to transport a firearm if they need to do so.”

Including these two, a total of six firearms have been detected at CMH this year. In 2024, 48 firearms were detected at CMH security checkpoints.

The original announcement can be found here.