Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers intercepted two firearms at the Lehigh Valley International Airport checkpoint just two days apart.

On Friday, June 14, a Jim Thorpe, Pa., man was arrested by police after TSA officers detected a 9mm handgun among the man’s carry-on items. Two days later, on Sunday, June 16, a Paupack, Pa., man was cited by police after TSA officers intercepted a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets, including one in the chamber.

In both instances, when the firearms were detected via the checkpoint X-ray unit, TSA officers notified local police, who responded to the checkpoint and confiscated the firearms. TSA does not confiscate guns; law enforcement officers do.

“It’s disappointing to see people bring their loaded guns to our checkpoints,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s federal security director for the airport. “Responsible gun owners know where their firearms are at all times and they know not to try to bring them on board a flight. That’s an important part of being a responsible gun owner,” she said. “Now each individual faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty that is likely to cost them thousands of dollars.”

“The thing is, passengers may transport their firearms for a flight if packed properly,” Keys-Turner explained. To do so, the gun must be unloaded, placed in a hard-sided case and then locked inside the case. Next, it should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. The airline will ask that a small card be filled out and then the airline will make sure that the firearm is transported in the belly of the plane where nobody has access to it during a flight. “It’s a simple process,” she added.

When a firearm is detected at a security checkpoint, TSA officers immediately stop the checkpoint conveyor belt. The lane comes to a standstill. Officers contact local law enforcement, who come to the checkpoint, remove the carry-on bag from the X-ray unit and then remove the passenger and the carry-on bag containing the firearm from the checkpoint area.