TSA Intercepts Two Guns at Lehigh Valley Airport Checkpoint

TSA officers intercepted this loaded gun at the Lehigh Valley International Airport checkpoint on Friday, June 14. (TSA photo)

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers intercepted two firearms at the Lehigh Valley International Airport checkpoint just two days apart.

On Friday, June 14, a Jim Thorpe, Pa., man was arrested by police after TSA officers detected a 9mm handgun among the man’s carry-on items. Two days later, on Sunday, June 16, a Paupack, Pa., man was cited by police after TSA officers intercepted a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets, including one in the chamber.

In both instances, when the firearms were detected via the checkpoint X-ray unit, TSA officers notified local police, who responded to the checkpoint and confiscated the firearms. TSA does not confiscate guns; law enforcement officers do.

“It’s disappointing to see people bring their loaded guns to our checkpoints,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s federal security director for the airport. “Responsible gun owners know where their firearms are at all times and they know not to try to bring them on board a flight. That’s an important part of being a responsible gun owner,” she said. “Now each individual faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty that is likely to cost them thousands of dollars.”

“The thing is, passengers may transport their firearms for a flight if packed properly,” Keys-Turner explained. To do so, the gun must be unloaded, placed in a hard-sided case and then locked inside the case. Next, it should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. The airline will ask that a small card be filled out and then the airline will make sure that the firearm is transported in the belly of the plane where nobody has access to it during a flight. “It’s a simple process,” she added.

When a firearm is detected at a security checkpoint, TSA officers immediately stop the checkpoint conveyor belt. The lane comes to a standstill. Officers contact local law enforcement, who come to the checkpoint, remove the carry-on bag from the X-ray unit and then remove the passenger and the carry-on bag containing the firearm from the checkpoint area.

