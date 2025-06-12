89.8 F
TSA Issues Security Warning About ‘Juice Jacking’ in U.S. Airports

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
At the airport, you close your phone’s second “low battery, charge now” prompt and finally give in. You grab your charging cable and plug into a public USB port in the departure lounge. According to the TSA, you may have just made a costly error.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) issued a warning about a cyberattack technique known as “juice jacking” ahead of the peak summer travel season.

“Hackers can install malware at USB ports (we’ve been told that’s called ‘juice/port jacking’),” The TSA post says. “Juice jacking” is where hackers manipulate public charging stations with hidden devices to steal data or install malware on your device when you use a USB charging cable to plug directly in.

Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation.

