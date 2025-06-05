The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) broke ground last week on a new, six lane security screening checkpoint at Kahului Airport (OGG) on the island of Maui.

The two-story security screening checkpoint will be built on the second floor at the south end of the ticket lobby. Airport support space and retail options will be available on the ground floor. In addition, the existing main checkpoint will be upgraded by enclosing it and adding air conditioning.

The additional screening lanes will increase capacity for the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) operations, adding to the overall efficiency of passenger screening and security operations at OGG.

“Today’s groundbreaking represents a significant investment in the future of TSA at OGG. We are pleased with the planning and work that is being done to make the south security checkpoint a reality,” said TSA Federal Security Director for the Pacific Nanea Vasta. “This project will help TSA meet the increasing demand for passenger screening. We look forward to welcoming travelers to the new checkpoint upon its completion.”

A pedestrian bridge will connect the new south checkpoint to an expanded passenger waiting area that was dedicated earlier this year, along with a new garden deck. Also, the “Maui Releasing the Sun” statue currently in the airport courtyard will be relocated to a more visible spot at the front of the new two-story checkpoint building.

“Kahului Airport sees roughly 4.4 million passengers annually,” said Hawai‘i Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen. “Building a new checkpoint will make traveling through Kahului less stressful. The south checkpoint will have capacity for up to six screening lanes and we’ll be making the existing main screening area more comfortable by enclosing it and adding air conditioning. We know air travel is a necessity for many Hawai‘i residents and we want it to be as positive and comfortable as possible.”

“This new checkpoint will reduce wait times and improve people’s experience at Kahului Airport,” said U.S. Senator Brian Schatz of Hawai‘i. “These improvements will benefit visitors and residents alike, which is why we worked hard to secure federal funding for this project.”

The project is expected to be completed in December 2026. The cost of the new south checkpoint is $46 million, in part supported by a $30.6 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration.