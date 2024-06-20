Nearly 70 million Americans are now eligible to fly within the U.S. with a digital ID stored on their phones.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced Tuesday that it now accepts mobile driver licenses (mDLs) issued by New York, the ninth state whose digital IDs can be read by the agency’s Credential Authentication Technology (CAT-2) readers.

“We are pleased to be able to add this state-of-the-art digital ID to the list of acceptable IDs at our security checkpoints,” says Robert Duffy, TSA’s Federal Security Director for LaGuardia Airport. “Travelers who want to take advantage of this new capability will find that their New York mobile ID is a convenient option when going through the security process.”

Read the rest of the story at Forbes.