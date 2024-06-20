68.9 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, June 20, 2024
Airport & Aviation SecurityTransportation Security

TSA Now Accepts Digital IDs From These Nine States

At more than two dozen U.S. airports, TSA security checkpoints will accept a digital driver’s license in lieu of a physical ID—but only if it was issued by one of these states.

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
(TSA Photo)

Nearly 70 million Americans are now eligible to fly within the U.S. with a digital ID stored on their phones.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced Tuesday that it now accepts mobile driver licenses (mDLs) issued by New York, the ninth state whose digital IDs can be read by the agency’s Credential Authentication Technology (CAT-2) readers.

“We are pleased to be able to add this state-of-the-art digital ID to the list of acceptable IDs at our security checkpoints,” says Robert Duffy, TSA’s Federal Security Director for LaGuardia Airport. “Travelers who want to take advantage of this new capability will find that their New York mobile ID is a convenient option when going through the security process.”

Read the rest of the story at Forbes.

author avatar
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
ERO Houston Captures 5 Murder Fugitives in 2 Weeks
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals