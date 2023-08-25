TSA Now Hiring Federal Air Marshals

The Transportation Security Administration is hiring Federal Air Marshals (FAMs) for multiple locations from August 21 through September 29.

FAMs detect, deter and defeat criminal, terrorist and hostile activities that target U.S. transportation systems. Perhaps best known for their work on board aircraft, FAMs also perform a critical role in a variety of federal law enforcement capacities on the ground in transportation sectors such as mass transit, rail and ports.

TSA has previously stated that applicants for the role do not need previous experience working in security, the military or law enforcement fields. “New hires will receive extensive training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and they are paid while undergoing training,” TSA said in February.

The annual salary for a FAM is currently in the range of $59,312.00 to $77,112.00.

Find out more or apply at TSA