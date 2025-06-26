Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport detected an inert grenade during routine screening at the airport’s security checkpoint last week.

On June 15, TSA officers discovered a grenade in a traveler’s carry-on bag. The security checkpoint was evacuated and closed until a TSA explosive specialist and airport law enforcement determined the grenade was inert. Replicas of explosives, such as hand grenades, are prohibited in both checked and carry-on baggage.

“I am proud of our dedicated officers who remain vigilant and work hard to keep our transportation systems secure and the traveling public safe,” said TSA’s Federal Security Director for Michigan, Reggie Stephens. “When individuals bring prohibited items to our checkpoints, it significantly slows down the security screening process for other travelers.”

The original announcement can be found here.