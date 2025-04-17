TSA Officers at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport Detect Loaded Firearm During Security Screening

On Wednesday, April 9, TSA officers at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) intercepted a loaded firearm during routine passenger security screening. The firearm was discovered in a male passenger’s carry-on bag during Wednesday morning’s screening process.

Upon detection, TSA officers immediately alerted the Londonderry Police Department (LPD), who responded promptly and took possession of the loaded 9mm firearm. The 45-year-old male passenger stated he had forgotten the weapon was in his possession.

“TSA’s mission is to ensure the safety and security of all passengers. Bringing a loaded firearm through a security checkpoint poses a serious safety risk and can cause delays or shut down lanes,” said Elizabeth Selecky, TSA’s Federal Security Director for New Hampshire. “There are clear and straightforward rules for flying with firearms, and we encourage passengers to familiarize themselves with these guidelines to avoid delays, fines, and potential legal consequences.”

This marks the first firearm detection at MHT in 2025 and the second firearm discovery at a New Hampshire airport this year. So far in 2025, TSA officers have detected 15 firearms at New England airports: 6 at Boston Logan (BOS), 2 at Portland International Jetport (PWM), 2 at Burlington International Airport (BTV), 2 at T.F. Green Airport (PVD), 1 at Bradley International Airport (BDL), 1 at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT), and 1 at Lebanon Municipal Airport (LEB).

The original announcement can be found here.