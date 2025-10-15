TSA Officers Find Inert Landmine in Checked Bag at West Virginia International Yeager Airport

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at West Virginia International Yeager Airport made an unusual discovery last week when they found an inert landmine packed inside a passenger’s checked luggage.

While the device was not live, TSA officials reminded travelers that even inert explosives are strictly prohibited in both checked and carry-on bags. Such items can create significant safety and security concerns, triggering evacuations, delays, and emergency responses until they are cleared by explosives experts.

TSA emphasizes that replica or inert explosives, such as grenades, mines, and shells, should never be brought to an airport. Travelers who wish to keep such items as collectibles or souvenirs must ship them through approved channels instead.