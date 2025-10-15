spot_img
54.2 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, October 15, 2025
Airport & Aviation SecurityTransportation SecurityTSA

TSA Officers Find Inert Landmine in Checked Bag at West Virginia International Yeager Airport

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
Inert landmine discovered in a passenger's checked bag at West Virginia International Yeager Airport. (Photo: TSA / X)

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at West Virginia International Yeager Airport made an unusual discovery last week when they found an inert landmine packed inside a passenger’s checked luggage.

While the device was not live, TSA officials reminded travelers that even inert explosives are strictly prohibited in both checked and carry-on bags. Such items can create significant safety and security concerns, triggering evacuations, delays, and emergency responses until they are cleared by explosives experts.

TSA emphasizes that replica or inert explosives, such as grenades, mines, and shells, should never be brought to an airport. Travelers who wish to keep such items as collectibles or souvenirs must ship them through approved channels instead.

Previous article
Researchers Warn of Global Satellite Security Crisis After Capturing Unencrypted Military, Law Enforcement and Telecom Data

Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES