TSA Officers Intercept 2 Guns in Three Days at Reagan National Airport

By Homeland Security Today
A TSA screener at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. (Official DHS photo by Barry Bahler)

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers intercepted two guns in three days at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport—one on Friday, Feb. 14 and one on Sunday, Feb. 17.

A McGaheysville, Va., man was stopped with a 9mm handgun loaded with six bullets along with six additional accessible bullets in a gun magazine on Friday, Feb. 14. Then on Sunday, Feb. 17, a New Hampshire man was stopped with a 9mm handgun along with an accessible gun magazine that was loaded with 15 bullets.

When TSA officers detected the guns via X-ray at the checkpoint, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police were notified, confiscated the weapons and issued a criminal citation to each individual.

The original announcement can be found here.

