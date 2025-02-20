TSA Officers Intercept Gun at Reagan National Airport - HS Today

A Bowie, Md., man was cited by police after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport intercepted a firearm at one of the airport checkpoints on Feb. 10. The 9mm handgun was in the man’s carry-on bag and was loaded with 17 bullets, including one in the chamber.
When TSA officers detected the gun via X-ray at the checkpoint, the Washington Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police were notified and confiscated the weapon. He was also issued a criminal citation.
The man told officials that the firearm is required for his job and that he forgot to remove it from his carry-on bag when he came to the airport.
