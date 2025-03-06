TSA Officers Intercepted Eight Firearms at Wichita Airport in Early 2025

Transportation Security Officers at the Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport (ICT) prevented eight firearms at airport security checkpoints from making it onboard aircraft during the first two months of 2025. The firearms were fully loaded and represent 44% of the 18 firearms intercepted by TSA officers in 2024, at ICT Airport.

TSA immediately notified Wichita Police Department when guns were detected at checkpoints. Guns are not permitted through the security checkpoint and now the seven individuals face a stiff financial civil penalty from TSA. The penalty for carrying weapons can reach a maximum of $17,000.

“It is disappointing that seven separate individuals arrived at the checkpoint with a loaded gun, which introduced a potentially dangerous situation that they brought upon themselves and other travelers,” said Fred Person, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Kansas.

“With that said, I appreciate the diligence of the officers who detected the firearms at the checkpoint and also recognize the quick response of law enforcement,” he added. “As a result of their due diligence, the deadly weapons were prevented from getting onto an airplane.”

