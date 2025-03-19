74.5 F
TSA Officer’s Quick Actions Lead to Arrest of Intoxicated Pilot at Savannah Airport

By Erin Caine

A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer at Savannah Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) played a critical role in preventing a potential in-flight disaster after identifying an intoxicated pilot attempting to pass through security.

At approximately 5:50 a.m., TSA Lead Officer Sergio Carino, stationed at the Known Crewmember® (KCM) checkpoint—an entry designated for airline personnel—noticed unusual behavior from a pilot. The pilot attempted to avoid speaking and emitted a strong smell of alcohol, raising immediate concerns.

Carino promptly alerted his supervisor, who escalated the matter to airport management and Savannah Airport Police. Officers later conducted a field sobriety test at the gate, leading to the pilot’s removal from duty and subsequent arrest on DUI charges. The 52-year-old pilot was reportedly scheduled to operate a flight carrying 53 passengers and six crew members.

TSA Spokesperson Mark Howell emphasized the importance of TSA’s partnership with local law enforcement in handling such incidents. Carino, reflecting on his actions, expressed pride in prioritizing passenger safety.

“Our job is to protect the traveling public no matter what the threat is,” said Carino. “The fact that this pilot would even consider flying an aircraft while intoxicated is not only a danger to himself, but it showed that he had no concern for the 53 passengers or the six crew members on board.”

Georgia Federal Security Director Robert Spinden commended Carino’s situational awareness and quick decision-making, calling it “exceptional judgment” that averted a potential tragedy.

TSA continues to stress the importance of vigilance in aviation security, urging officers and crew to remain alert and report any concerns immediately.

