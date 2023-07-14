TSA Opens More PreCheck Enrollment Centers

Residents in Richmond, Virginia and Bucks County, Pennsylvania and the surrounding regions will be able to enroll in the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) popular TSA PreCheck® program this July.

TSA PreCheck is a valuable travel option that expedites a traveler’s airport security checkpoint screening process and allows passengers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its case and their 3-1-1 compliant liquids/gels bag in a carry-on, in select TSA airport checkpoint screening lanes. More than 200 airports participate in TSA PreCheck nationwide and more than 85 airlines participate in the program.

Travelers need only to make an appointment online and complete their enrollment in-person or as a walk-in. Applicants must bring documentation proving identity and citizenship status. Visit the Universal Enroll website for a list of required documents to prove identity and citizenship.

The application fee is $78 and is good for five years. It must be paid at the time of your appointment by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted. Fingerprints and a photograph also are required during the in-person enrollment session.

After completing enrollment, successful applicants will receive a Known Traveler Number (KTN) via U.S. mail within about 10 days that is valid for five years. Many individuals are approved several days after completing the in-person appointment, so you are encouraged to check your status online.

The enrollee should enter the provided KTN in the “Known Traveler Number” field when booking airline reservations. The KTN can be added when booking reservations online on a participating airline website, via a call to the airline reservation center, or with the travel management company making reservations. Additionally, the KTN can be entered in participating airline frequent flyer profiles, where it will be stored for future reservations.

When submitting an application to enroll in TSA PreCheck, it is important to make sure that the website where you start the enrollment process ends with .gov.

Locations and operating hours:

Bucks County and the surrounding area residents can enroll at the AAA office in Warminster, where officials will host a temporary “pop-up” enrollment center in the AA office parking lot in a specially marked mobile truck. The pop-up center will be open through Friday, July 28, from 9 a.m. to noon and afternoons Monday through Thursday, from 1 to 5 p.m. The AA A office is located at AAA Warminster CCIT, 602 York Road, Warminster, Pa. 18974. The mobile truck is equipped with steps and is not wheelchair accessible. However, if needed, please check TSA’s website to determine the nearest permanent location that is ADA compliant.

For residents in the Virginia capital’s region, the pop-up center will be at Richmond International Airport and open from Monday, July 17, through Friday, July 21, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. in the Airport Business Center on the second floor of the terminal. The airport is located at 1 Richard E. Byrd Terminal Drive, Richmond, Va.