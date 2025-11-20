TSA Opens New High Tech Security Checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced that travelers departing from Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) will now be screened through a brand-new, cutting-edge security checkpoint featuring 12 dedicated lanes. The facility marks a major milestone in the airport’s ongoing Terminal Modernization Program designed to strengthen security, boost capacity and deliver a significantly improved passenger experience.

“This new checkpoint represents a leap forward in both safety and efficiency,” said Gerardo Spero, TSA Federal Security Director for Pennsylvania. “By combining the latest screening technologies with streamlined processes, we’re able to provide faster, smoother travel while upholding the highest security standards.”

The redesigned checkpoint creates a more open, intuitive layout expected to reduce wait times and speeds passengers toward renovated gates, new amenities and their flights.

“Pittsburgh International Airport is proud to partner with the TSA in helping to provide the next generation of screening equipment of today’s airports,” said Travis McNichols, PIT Chief Operations Officer. “Our partnership exemplifies PIT’s commitment to safety and security in working with all stakeholders. We look forward to an enhanced passenger experience through the new security checkpoint.”

Highlights of the enhanced experience include:

Shorter average wait times

All 12 lanes consolidated in one convenient location

Next-generation screening equipment throughout checkpoint

Modern electronic flight and queue-time displays

Spacious, open design with expanded post-security recompose areas

The checkpoint is equipped with some of the most sophisticated security systems available including:

Credential Authentication Technology (CAT-2) – Sixteen (16) units instantly compare a traveler’s in-person real-time photo with their ID photo for secure identity verification. No photos are stored, and passengers may opt for traditional manual verification.

Automated Screening Lanes (ASLs) – Eight (8) lanes featuring larger bins; automatic conveyor return and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) bin tracking for faster, more efficient processing of carry-on items.

Computed Tomography (CT) scanners – Providing detailed 3D images of bag contents, allowing laptops, electronics and liquids that are 3.4 ounces or less to remain inside carry-ons.

The original announcement can be found here.