TSA Prepares for Record Thanksgiving Travel at SLC with New Tech and Holiday Tips

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) anticipates screening more than 200,000 people during the official Thanksgiving holiday season. Nationwide, TSA anticipates it will screen more than 18.3 million people at airports nationwide during the same period.

The official Thanksgiving travel period starts nationally and locally on Tuesday, November 26 and will continue through Monday, December 2.

“TSA has been preparing operationally for the Thanksgiving holiday travel period for the past several months. We have worked closely with the airlines and airport to ensure that we have a comprehensive staffing plan that ensures we will be ready for the increase in people who will be traveling for the holidays,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Utah Matt Davis. “We are excited to have some new security technologies in place that travelers will encounter during the screening process. We are confident that these will help increase the overall efficiency of our security operation.”

The busiest days at SLC during the Thanksgiving travel period are projected to be the Tuesday and Wednesday prior to Thanksgiving and the Sunday and Monday after Thanksgiving. The busiest times at SLC’s security checkpoint are 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

S ecurity technologies at SLC

TSA has recently installed three new body scanners in the security checkpoint to screen travelers for potential security threats. These body scanners feature a flat panel, open design and use millimeter wave technology to detect metallic and non-metallic objects that may be concealed in layers of clothing or on the body. During the scan, travelers keep their hands at their side during screening instead of holding them over their head.

The new body scanner also provides corrective feedback to the TSA officer prior to scanning. This prevents incorrect positioning of the traveler, reducing the need for rescanning. It also allows TSA officers to conduct follow-up screenings of multiple travelers simultaneously when needed, increasing the efficiency of the screening process.

Because body scanners are not metal detectors, many travelers including those with metal hips or knee replacements prefer to be screened by it. In addition, the body scanner does not use x-ray technology and it does not generate x-ray or specific images of any traveler.

Next generation Credential Authentication Technology

Travelers departing SLC will experience the latest technology used to verify the identity of travelers prior to going through security screening. TSA is using Credential Authentication Technology units equipped with a digital ID scanner and a camera that captures a real-time photo of the traveler. The unit, referred to as CAT-2, compares the facial features of the traveler’s photo on the government-issued ID against the in-person, real-time photo. Once the unit confirms a match, a TSA officer verifies it and the traveler can proceed to security screening without presenting a boarding pass.

Photos captured by a CAT-2 unit are never stored or used for any other purpose than immediate identity verification. Travelers who do not wish to participate in the facial matching process can opt out in favor of an alternative identity verification process.

Utah mobile driver license option

As an added convenience, the CAT-2 units at SLC are equipped with readers that allow travelers to use their Utah mobile driver license for TSA identity verification purposes.

Previously, the Utah Driver License Division announced that state residents could download the GET Mobile ID app on an Android or iOS device and obtain a mobile version of their Utah driver license or photo identification card. The GET Mobile ID app can be used anywhere mobile driver license credentials are accepted including the security checkpoint at SLC. Residents should continue to carry their physical driver license or photo ID.

Five things travelers can do today to be prepared for Thanksgiving travel

Unpack your bag before you pack it. To avoid bringing prohibited items in carry-on luggage, start with an empty bag or suitcase. If you aren’t sure how to travel with an item, download the MyTSA app and use the “What Can I Bring?” feature. Another option is to snap a picture of an item and send it to @AskTSA on Twitter or Facebook Messenger for real-time assistance. Travelers can also send a question by texting “Travel” to AskTSA (275-872).

Listen to directions provided by TSA officers. The advisements provided by TSA officers are specific to the type of screening you will experience. Be prepared to remove electronics larger than a cell phone as well as liquids, gels and aerosols in quantities less than 3.4 ounces The information provided will make your screening experience quicker and reduce the need for bag checks or rescanning of carry-on luggage.

Enrolled in TSA PreCheck? Confirm your KTN is in your airline reservation.

Make sure your Known Traveler Number (KTN) and correct date of birth are in your airline reservation so you will be eligible for TSA PreCheck screening. There are more than 100 airlines that participate in TSA PreCheck and TSA offers the TSA PreCheck experience at every airport nationwide.

Statistics show that 99% of travelers eligible for TSA PreCheck waited 10 minutes or less to be screened at airports nationwide. Another benefit of the program is that children 17 and under are eligible for TSA PreCheck screening when traveling with an eligible parent or guardian on the same itinerary.

Make a plan for traveling with holiday foods. Most foods can be carried through the TSA checkpoint, but there are some items that will need to be transported in checked baggage. If the item is a solid, then it can go through a checkpoint in a carry-on. However, if you can spread it, spill it, pump it or pour it – and it’s larger than 3.4 ounces (100 ml) – then it should travel in a checked bag.

Food items often need some additional security screening, so TSA recommends placing those items in a clear plastic bag or other container when packing them at home and then removing those items from your carry-on bag and placing them in a bin for screening at the checkpoint.

Plan ahead to request passenger support. Travelers or families of passengers who need assistance may call the TSA Cares helpline toll-free at 855-787-2227 at least 72 hours prior to travel with any questions about screening procedures and to find out what to expect at the security checkpoint. TSA Cares also arranges assistance at the checkpoint for travelers with specific needs.

