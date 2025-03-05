TSA Ready for Busy Spring Break Travel Season

As spring break approaches, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is providing essential tips to help travelers have a smooth experience at security checkpoints across the country. TSA is expecting high passenger volumes during the peak spring break travel period running from March 6-24, when air travel numbers are anticipated to increase by more than 5%.

“Spring break is one of the busiest travel times of the year,” said Adam Stahl, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Administrator. “While we are focused on spring break, which is quickly approaching, TSA is also closely tracking and preparing for the summer travel season. With REAL ID’s May 7 deadline looming, it’s important to prioritize REAL ID registration now. By doing so, travelers can ensure a smooth and secure journey through the airport for both spring and summer travels.”

To help travelers prepare, TSA recommends the following:

Pack smart : Organize your carry-on bags and comply with TSA regulations. Text 275-872 (“AskTSA”) or @AskTSAwith any questions.

: Organize your carry-on bags and comply with TSA regulations. Text 275-872 (“AskTSA”) or @AskTSAwith any questions. Arrive early : Allow plenty of time to get through security, especially during peak hours.

: Allow plenty of time to get through security, especially during peak hours. Have a valid ID : Make sure you have your REAL ID or another acceptable form of identification.

: Make sure you have your REAL ID or another acceptable form of identification. Pack your patience: Be prepared for busy airports and follow TSA guidelines to expedite the process.

The original announcement can be found here.