TSA Recognizes Top Performers and Airports of 2022

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has recognized its top performing employees and teams during the 2022 TSA Honorary Awards celebration held at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. This is the first time the ceremony was held in-person since 2019.

“TSA is among the most agile agencies in the federal government,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “The TSA Honorary Awards spotlight the agility, determination and innovative spirit of TSA employees. I am privileged to recognize these award recipients, who have distinguished themselves through their extraordinary accomplishments and have made significant contributions in support of TSA’s mission.”

“Blogger Bob” Award

In memory of Curtis “Bob” Burns, who was dedicated to building TSA’s social media presence as “Blogger Bob,” this award recognizes an employee or team who positively influenced public engagement by identifying, crafting, promoting and implementing creative solutions that significantly impacted the traveling public’s views and interactions with the agency.

This year’s award winner is the Connecticut Unmanned Aerial Systems Outreach Initiative Program team, which includes Steven Blindbury, Erik Wilhelmsen, Arturo Hornedo, William Lueckel and Anthony Losey. The team built a coalition of law enforcement and military agencies to address the potential threat of drone activity around airports. Their actions produced tangible results, reducing the number of drone incidents in Connecticut. The team established itself as a leader in the law enforcement community for detecting, tracking and identifying drone activities.

Gerardo Hernandez “In the Line of Duty” Award

Honoring the memory, service and sacrifice of TSA Officer Gerardo Hernandez, this award recognizes employees who distinguish themselves through bravery, valor and heroism in the line of duty. Hernandez was killed in the line of duty at Los Angeles International Airport on November 1, 2013.

The 2022 award recognizes Lead Transportation Security Officer (LTSO) Gavin Gard from Boise Airport in Boise, Idaho. On July 19, 2022, while floating down the Boise River on an inner tube, LTSO Gard sprang into action and rescued four people, including an elderly woman and a young girl, who were trapped in strong river currents. Mayor Trevor Chadwick of Star, Idaho, recognized Gard for his bravery. This past March, Gard was also honored with the 2023 Secretary’s Award for Valor for this act.

Norman Y. Mineta “Cornerstone” Award

Each year, this award recognizes and honors the leadership legacy of former Department of Transportation Secretary Norman Mineta. Following the 9/11 attacks in 2001, Mineta was instrumental in establishing what TSA is today.

This year’s recipient is TSA Stakeholder Manager Larry Mizell of Denver. Following the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise on July 7, 2021, the U.S. government was called to respond to the crisis and assist in restoring security to the nation. Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, became a focal point for security. Mizell served as a catalyst to security operations, making a profound impact at that airport during challenging times. Mizell demonstrated his passion for improving airport security in Haiti and his willingness to serve in potentially hazardous conditions during the ongoing threats. This past March, Mizell was also honored with the 2023 Secretary’s Award for Leadership Excellence for this act.

Public Service Award

This award recognizes TSA employees who volunteer with nonprofit or community service programs or activities, contributing to meaningful results for individuals or the larger public good.

The 2022 Public Service Award recipient is Roxane Jett, a manager assistant in the TSA Investigations Atlanta Field Office. She is a wonderful example of a distinguished public servant to our nation through her TSA work and selfless service within her local community. Jett is a rare individual who thinks of others’ needs before her own. She is known for her generosity and is a true ambassador of the TSA core values: integrity, respect and commitment.

Other 2022 TSA Honorary Award winners include:

