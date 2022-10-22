TSA Renews Biometric Partnership With NATACS

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has renewed its government/industry partnership with the National Air Transportation Association – Compliance Services (NATACS) for an additional five years.

Entering into its third decade, NATACS will continue to operate as a Trusted Fingerprint Facility to process biographical and biometric information and other services for certain commercial, business and general aviation populations.

Under the agreement, NATACS continues to provide pre-enrollment, enrollment, biometric collection, secure data transmission and results distribution for covered individuals such as crew members and flight training candidates. This is accomplished through the NATACS managed network of more than 350 certified Trusted Agents located worldwide.

“NATACS’ Enrollment and Credentialing Management Services continues to evolve as the industry responds to regulatory requirements,” said NATACS Chief Operating Officer Shirley Z Negri. “The renewal of a successful public/private partnership allows for both the regulated and the regulator access to standardized procedures, technology-driven tools, and ability to deploy timely solutions quickly. The industry will continue to benefit from the cooperation, experience, and industry-insight borne of this decades-long collaboration.”

