TSA Seeks to Purchase Explosive Detection Systems

Explosive detection units used to screen checked baggage at Saipan International Airport. (TSA)

The Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration plans to issue an indefinite-delivery contract for the procurement and installation of Type 1 and Type 2 explosive detection systems.

TSA expects to release a solicitation by March 4 and award the contract by the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, according to a notice published Tuesday on the Acquisition Planning Forecast System.

The planned contract, which will not be competed, has an estimated value of over $100 million.

Read the rest of the story at GovConWire, here.

