TSA Seeks to Purchase Explosive Detection Systems

The Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration plans to issue an indefinite-delivery contract for the procurement and installation of Type 1 and Type 2 explosive detection systems.

TSA expects to release a solicitation by March 4 and award the contract by the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, according to a notice published Tuesday on the Acquisition Planning Forecast System.

The planned contract, which will not be competed, has an estimated value of over $100 million.

