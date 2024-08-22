TSA Intercepts Firearm at Newark Liberty Airport Checkpoint

A Port Jervis N.Y., man was arrested by police on Thursday (August 15), when Transportation Security Administration officers at Newark Liberty International Airport intercepted a firearm among the man’s carry-on items.

The TSA officer detected the handgun at a checkpoint in Terminal B as the man’s carry-on items entered the checkpoint X-ray machine. Port Authority Police were alerted, confiscated the firearm, and arrested the man.

“It is extremely troubling that we continue to see travelers arrive at our checkpoints with firearms,” explained Thomas Carter, TSA’s Federal Security Director for New Jersey. “Carrying a gun into an airport checkpoint introduces risks to everyone in the area. Responsible owners of firearms always know where their guns are, and they know not to bring them to airport checkpoints. In addition to being arrested, this individual also faces a hefty federal civil penalty that could cost him thousands of dollars.”

Carter praised the TSA officers for their good catch. “I commend our officers for remaining focused on the mission during this busy time.”