As airline passengers prepare to take to the skies this Independence Day holiday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is prepared for a sustained period of high passenger volumes. TSA expects to screen more than 32 million individuals from Thursday, June 27 through Monday, July 8, which is a 5.4% increase over 2023 Independence Day holiday travel volumes. On Sunday, June 23, TSA broke the record for most people screened on a single day, screening nearly 3 million (2.99 million) individuals. This summer’s record-breaking travel volumes reflect the role TSA and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have in securing the nation’s transportation systems, while ensuring freedom of movement for people and commerce, which is vital to our country’s economic well-being.

TSA anticipates the peak travel day will be Friday, June 28, when the agency expects to screen more than 3 million individuals. TSA is staffed to meet its wait time standards, which are 10 minutes and under in TSA PreCheck lanes and 30 minutes and under in standard screening lanes. Seven of the top 10 busiest travel days ever have occurred over the past month.

“We expect this summer to be our busiest ever and summer travel usually peaks over the Independence Day holiday,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “Compared to last year, we have cut our attrition rates by almost half and increased our recruiting as a result of the TSA Compensation Plan that was funded in the budget passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden. The traveling public is on the move, which is a sign of a healthy economy. We are ready, along with our airline and airport partners, to handle this boost in passenger volumes.”