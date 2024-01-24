The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) today displayed a collection of the Top 10 prohibited items found by security screening officers at five different Idaho airports in 2023. Eight of the 10 items were discovered during routine X-ray screening in the security checkpoint.

Here is a description of Idaho’s Top 10 prohibited items for 2023:

#10 Boise Ninja throwing star If you own one of these, pack it in checked luggage or leave it at home when traveling. This items can be used as a missile in some martial arts, but has no place on a plane. March 2023 # 9 Boise Hatchet TSA officers always ask passengers before a bag check if there is anything sharp in the carry-on. Hope the passenger said YES in response! January 2023 # 8 Lewiston Ulu knife This Alaska native tool is used traditionally to skin animals. Guaranteed, you won’t need this post-security at any airport. The blade on this is what makes it a prohibited item. January 2023. # 7 Idaho Falls Grenade-shaped bottle of hot sauce Real, inert or full of hot sauce, anything that looks like a grenade is never allowed on a plane. April 2023. #6 Boise Spanner wrench This large, specialized tool is used to remove locking nuts. In case you missed the safety briefing, no in-flight maintenance allowed. August 2023. # 5 Boise Camshaft and transmission gear Which passenger thought it was a good idea to bring this engine part in carry-on luggage? Due to its size and bludgeoning potential, it is a perfect item to travel in checked luggage. October 2023. # 4 Friedman Memorial-Sun Valley Double-edged letter opener In a case of two wrongs don’t make a right, this double-edge letter opener can’t travel in carry-on luggage. Feel free to write home about it to let your friends and family know to place this item in checked luggage. June 2023. # 3 Twin Falls Crow bar What’s with the tools and car parts in Idaho? Rules for traveling with any tool: must be seven inches in length or shorter to make it post-security. And no blades or sharp ends, too. December 2023 # 2 Boise 20 mm inert ammunition Ammunition of any type must travel in its original packaging in checked luggage. No exceptions! These were discovered in checked baggage. December 2023 (This item is not on display. It was returned to the traveler at the traveler’s request.) # 1 Boise Realistic replica rocket propelled grenade While this item was discovered in checked baggage, it is still a no fly. Helpful travel tip: if it looks like an explosive, don’t bring it anywhere near an airport. October 2023. (This item is not on display. It was returned to the traveler at the traveler’s request.)

When a TSA officer discovers a prohibited item in carry-on luggage, they offer the traveler the opportunity to place that item in checked luggage, turn it over to a non-traveling family member of friend or return it to their vehicle if it is parked nearby. If the traveler opts not to do any of the above, they can abandon the item to TSA for disposal. Anything that resembles an explosive, whether inert, active or a replica, is never allowed in carry-on or checked baggage.

TSA officers are never permitted to allow a prohibited item into the sterile area of the airport. If the item is illegal locally, TSA will notify airport law enforcement to resolve the matter. Some items are not allowed to travel on an aircraft because they are considered an explosive or hazardous materials.

TSA officers encounter prohibited items daily at the security checkpoint and each discovery slows down the security screening process for all travelers. In January, TSA announced its annual Top 10 list of items discovered during screening in 2023 at airports nationwide.

In addition to these prohibited items, TSA officers discovered 47 firearms at four of Idaho’s six airports in 2023. Every one of these firearms was discovered during the routine X-ray screening of carry-on property in the security checkpoint.

Below is a summary of TSA firearm discoveries statewide and nationally for the past six years. While it was not a record statewide for firearm finds, it was a record at BOI TSA with 42 discoveries.

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Boise Airport (BOI) 21 19 22 34 40 42 Friedman Memorial Airport (SUN) 1 1 0 0 0 1 Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) 3 2 2 4 8 3 Pocatello Regional Airport (PIH) 1 0 0 0 0 1 Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport (LWS) 0 1 0 1 1 0 Magic Valley Regional Airport (TWF) 1 1 0 1 0 0 Idaho total: 27 24 24 40 49 47 National total: 4,239 4,432 3,257 5,972 6,542 6,737

“Reviewing the Idaho data on TSA firearm discoveries, it is clear that some travelers have not got the message when it comes to traveling with firearms on a commercial aircraft,” said TSA Federal Security Director in Idaho Andy Coose. “I can’t say this more clearly: stop and empty each of your bags before you pack for your trip, just to make sure there is nothing in it that might cause a problem for you when you get to the airport. You are responsible for whatever is in your bag when it arrives for TSA screening and the fines can be in the thousands of dollars for an undeclared gun in your bag.”

Earlier this month, TSA announced that a record number of firearms were discovered at airports nationwide. TSA officers discovered 6,737 firearms in carry-on luggage at 262 different airports across the country. Ninety-three percent of the firearms discovered were loaded.

When a TSA officer sees the image of a firearm on the X-ray screen, TSA immediately notifies the local airport law enforcement agency, which responds to the security checkpoint. A law enforcement officer removes the firearm from the X-ray tunnel and makes contact with the traveler. What happens to the firearm and the traveler is up to the discretion of the airport law enforcement agency.

In addition to potential criminal citations for bringing a firearm in carry-on luggage, TSA can levy a civil penalty against the traveler of up to $14,950. Among the factors TSA considers when determining the civil penalty amount include whether the firearm was loaded and whether there was accessible ammunition. Even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage.

Individuals who violate rules regarding traveling with firearms will have Trusted Traveler status and TSA PreCheck® expedited screening benefits revoked for a period of time. The duration of the disqualification will depend upon the seriousness of the offense and if there is a repeated history of violations. They will also receive enhanced security screening during their travels.

Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage. Any type of replica firearm is prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be transported in checked luggage.

At the airport during the check-in process, a passenger needs to go to the airline ticket counter to declare the firearm, ammunition and any firearm parts. Prior to traveling, passengers are encouraged to check gun laws and regulations at their destination to ensure they are in compliance with local and state laws. TSA also recommends travelers check with their airline prior to their flight to ensure they comply with any airline-specific requirements.

TSA has additional traveler information specifically related to the transportation of firearms and ammunition. A full summary of TSA’s civil penalties for prohibited items is also available.