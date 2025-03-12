TSA Stops Man With Live Turtle Stuffed Down His Pants

A Pennsylvania man was caught with a turtle concealed in his pants when the Transportation Security Administration body scanner triggered an alarm in the area of the man’s groin on Friday, March 7, at Newark Liberty International Airport.

A TSA officer administered a pat-down of the area of the man’s body where the alarm was triggered and in doing so, determined that there was something concealed in the area of the man’s groin. When asked if there was something hidden in his pants, the man, a resident of East Stroudsburg, Pa., reached down the front of his pants and pulled out a live turtle that was wrapped in a small blue towel. The turtle was estimated to be about 5-inches in length.

The man told officials that it was a red-ear slider turtle.

Port Authority Police questioned the man, took possession of the turtle and indicated that they would contact the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and local animal control officials. The man missed his flight and was escorted out of the checkpoint by police.

“I commend our officer who conducted the pat-down in a very professional manner in an effort to resolve the alarm,” said Thomas Carter, TSA’s Federal Security Director for New Jersey. “We have seen travelers try to conceal knives and other weapons on their person, in their shoes and in their luggage, however I believe this is the first time we have come across someone who was concealing a live animal down the front of his pants. As best as we could tell, the turtle was not harmed by the man’s actions.”

The original announcement can be found here.