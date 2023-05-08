TSA Stops Multiple Guns at Indiana and Ohio Airports

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Indianapolis International Airport discovered nine firearms at security checkpoints in the month of April.

Most recently, firearms were stopped three consecutive days in separate incidents on Wednesday, April 26, Thursday, April 27, and Friday, April 28. All three were loaded. So far, TSA officers have stopped 34 firearms at IND checkpoints this year. In 2022, 68 firearms were stopped over the entire year.

“Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of bags, and our advice is they thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport,” Indiana TSA Acting Federal Security Director Kevin Bidwell said. “This simple act could save you lots of time and money, along with avoiding possible arrest with local law enforcement.”

Meanwhile, TSA officers at John Glenn Columbus International Airport discovered five firearms at security checkpoints in the month of April. Most recently, a loaded firearm was stopped Monday, April 24. So far, TSA officers have stopped 22 firearms at CMH checkpoints this year. In 2022, 40 firearms were stopped over the entire year.

A further five guns were stopped by TSA officers at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in the month of April. Most recently, a loaded firearm was stopped Friday, April 28. So far, TSA officers have stopped nine firearms at CLE checkpoints this year. In 2022, 35 firearms were stopped over the entire year.