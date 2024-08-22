TSA Stops New Jersey Woman with Revolver at Philadelphia Airport

A Pitman, N.J., woman was arrested by police on Thursday (August 15) at Philadelphia International Airport after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers detected a .22 caliber revolver type pistol among the woman’s carry-on items at one of the airport security checkpoints.

The firearm was intercepted when the checkpoint X-ray unit alerted a TSA officer of the gun inside the carry-on bag. Police responded, confiscated the firearm and arrested the woman on a weapons charge.

“Bringing a firearm to an airport security checkpoint introduces an unnecessary security risk to our officers and to fellow travelers,” said Gerardo Spero, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “We have no issues with people who pack their firearms properly for a flight. Bringing a loaded handgun to our checkpoints isn’t the way to do it. The proper way is to pack your unloaded firearm in a locked hard-sided case. Then take the case to your airline check-in counter and declare that you want to travel with it. The airline will make sure it is transported in the belly of the plane so that nobody has access to it during the flight. It’s a fairly simple process. Instead, these individual faces a federal financial civil penalty in addition to having to deal with her arrest.”