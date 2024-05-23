A Spotsylvania, Va., woman was cited by police on Friday, May 17, after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Richmond International Airport intercepted a gun among the traveler’s carry-on items. The 9mm firearm was loaded with nine bullets.

The handgun was caught as the woman entered the security checkpoint. The X-ray unit alerted on the carry-on bag, which required a closer inspection by TSA officials. The firearm was removed by the Richmond Airport Police, who confiscated the weapon and cited the woman on a weapons charge. TSA does not confiscate firearms caught at checkpoints, law enforcement does.

The woman also faces a stiff financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to a TSA security checkpoint. The penalty for carrying weapons can reach as high as $15,000, depending on the circumstances.

“It is disappointing to see so many travelers bringing their firearms to our checkpoints,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “We are quickly approaching the same number of guns that we caught during all 12 months of last year and it’s still only May. We have no issue with travelers who want to transport their firearms on a flight if they pack them properly for that flight. To do so, make sure the firearm is unloaded, packed in a locked hard-sided case and taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. The airline will ensure that it is transported in the belly of the aircraft so that when you arrive at your destination, you will have your firearm.”