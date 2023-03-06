TSA to Accept Utah Mobile Driver’s Licenses in TSA PreCheck Lines

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Utah Driver License Division (DLD) and GET Group North America have announced that TSA will now accept Utah mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) via the GET Mobile app as a valid travel credential in TSA PreCheck lines at select airports around the country.

Utah’s Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC), Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, Miami International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are among the dozen domestic airports where mDLs are now accepted by TSA. Travelers at these and other locations can share their Utah-issued mDL on either an iOS or Android device.

This marks the first time that travelers can use an mDL on an Android device at TSA checkpoints, as well as an expansion of where TSA accepts mDL credentials. Utahns interested in acquiring their mDL can do so through the Utah DLD website.

“You can now go wallet-free in SLC,” said Alex Kambanis, president and managing director at GET Group North America. “We are excited to work with TSA and other entities as they recognize the efficiency, enhanced security, and privacy of mobile driver licenses. We’re proud to offer an mDL as an option for Utahns at SLC and other airports nationwide.”

The Utah DLD, in collaboration with other state agencies and GET Group NA, launched Utah’s mDL program in 2021. Utah mDL is now available to every cardholder in Utah, and thousands of Utahns have opted in. Utah is the first state in the U.S. to launch a production mDL that is fully compliant with ISO 18013–5 — the international standard that ensures global acceptance as legal ID and allows information such as name or age to be confirmed without the mobile phone ever changing hands.

“Utah residents can save time at participating airports when they use their mDL at TSA PreCheck, because they don’t need to present any other documents,” said Chris Caras, director of the Utah Driver License Division. “This is a big step forward in the acceptance of mDLs in Utah; one that we expect will increase the number of Utahns who opt into the program out of a desire for convenience, security, and ownership of their identification.”

GET Mobile ID gives users control over their ID by allowing users to select what specific information is shared when presenting their mDL. The app also ensures that only the cardholder can track when or where their mDL is used. The Utah Mobile Driver’s license is available to all Utahns with a valid ID.

TSA endorsed the concept of the mobile driver’s license in April 2021 with a notice in the Federal Register and by announcing a request for information regarding mobile driver’s licenses.

Read more at GET Group North America