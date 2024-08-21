TSA to Announce “Top Dog” on Monday, August 26, in Celebration of National Dog Day

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will reveal its 2024 “Top Dog” on Monday, August 26, coinciding with National Dog Day. The announcement will cap off the agency’s annual Cutest Canine contest, which saw intense competition among some of the nation’s top working dogs.

Among the standout contenders was Barni, a 5-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer who works at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) alongside his handler, Michelle. Barni, known for his energetic and dedicated approach to detecting explosives, was one of four semi-finalists in this year’s contest. The voting phase, which concluded on August 20, generated significant excitement on TSA’s social media platforms, where the public could support their favorite canine.

Barni’s impressive work ethic at SFO, combined with his playful personality at home, made him a strong candidate in the contest. His ability to seamlessly switch from a focused security professional to a fun-loving pet exemplifies the unique bond between TSA dogs and their handlers.

The TSA’s Cutest Canine contest not only highlights the affection and admiration the public has for these hard-working dogs but also underscores their critical role in national security. TSA employs over 1,000 explosives detection canine teams nationwide, trained to safeguard busy transportation hubs, including airports, mass transit systems, and maritime venues. These canines are essential in keeping travelers safe, using their keen sense of smell to detect potential threats.

In addition to Barni, the other semi-finalists were Carlo, a Vizsla from Kansas City International Airport (MCI); Badger, a Belgian Malinois from Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD); and Birdie, a Yellow Lab/Vizsla from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE). The competition among these highly skilled canines was fierce, and the winner will be celebrated as TSA’s “Top Dog” on National Dog Day.

As the TSA prepares to crown its 2024 “Top Dog,” the agency continues to highlight the invaluable contributions of these canine teams, who play a crucial role in maintaining the safety and security of the traveling public. Be sure to check TSA’s social media channels on August 26 for the official announcement of the winner.