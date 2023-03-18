TSA to Install New Checkpoint Scanners at Concord-Padgett and Bismarck Airports

Two new computed tomography (CT) X-ray scanners are due to be installed at the Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (JQF) security checkpoint.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said that the installation of the new equipment will occur in a phased approach, with one new lane being equipped weekly over the next two weeks. Once each lane is modified and completes certification, it will open for screening before installation of the next lane begins. During the project, only one security screening lane will be in operation and passengers are urged to arrive at the terminal at least two hours prior to their departure time.

In addition, CT checkpoint scanners will soon be installed at the TSA checkpoint at Bismarck Airport (BIS). The machines are being installed at BIS over three weeks, starting March 20, and certain lanes may be closed during this process. During times of high volume, delays and lines are possible at the checkpoint. Passengers should arrive at the airport 90 minutes before their flight and keep prohibited items out of their carry-on bags to help ensure an efficient screening experience for everyone. The installation is expected to be completed by April 6.

The CT checkpoint equipment is similar to what is used to scan checked baggage for explosive devices. It has been “sized” to fit at checkpoints to create such a clear image of a bag’s contents that the system can automatically detect explosives, including liquids, by shooting hundreds of images with an X-ray camera spinning around the conveyor belt to provide TSA officers with the three-dimensional views of the contents of a carry-on bag. Checkpoint CT technology should result in fewer bag checks.

When a carry-on bag is screened through a CT scanner, travelers can leave everything in their carry-on bag, including electronics larger than a cell phone and food. The opening to the X-ray tunnel on a checkpoint CT unit can be slightly smaller than on a traditional X-ray unit so TSA advises travelers not to force larger items into the tunnel, but to ask a TSA officer for assistance. Another feature of the CT scanner system is every carry-on item must be placed in a bin for screening.