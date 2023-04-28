TSA to Open New Temporary PreCheck Enrollment Centers in May

Residents in the Norwalk area will be able to enroll in the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) popular TSA PreCheck program through enrollment provider, IDEMIA, at the AAA office in Norwalk from May 1 to 5, where officials will host a temporary “pop-up” enrollment center in a specially marked truck in the AAA parking lot at 495 Westport Ave. Norwalk, CT. Opening hours are from 9 a.m. to noon and afternoons from Monday, May 1, through Thursday, May 4, from 1 to 5 p.m. The mobile truck is equipped with steps and is not wheelchair accessible.

Later in the month, Wisconsin residents will be able to enroll in the TSA PreCheck application program inside La Crosse Regional Airport from Monday, May 22 through Friday, May 26. The temporary enrollment center will be held in the Airport Conference Room, inside the terminal building behind the escalators. There is no permanent TSA PreCheck enrollment center located in La Crosse, so the temporary availability is a convenient and timely opportunity to become a Trusted Traveler.

TSA PreCheck allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt; keep their food items in their carry-on bag; laptop in its case; and their 3-1-1 compliant liquids/gels bag in a carry-on, in select TSA airport checkpoint screening lanes. Additionally, children 12 and under are permitted to use the TSA PreCheck lane when traveling with an eligible parent or guardian on the same itinerary.

More than 200 airports participate in TSA PreCheck nationwide and dozens of airlines participate in the program. In March 2023, 89% of travelers eligible for TSA PreCheck waited five minutes or less to be screened at participating airports.