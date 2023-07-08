TSA to Open Three PreCheck Enollment Centers

Residents in the northwest Philadelphia area, Harrisburg, Wisconsin, and the surrounding regions will be able to enroll in the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) popular TSA PreCheck® program this July.

TSA PreCheck is a valuable travel option that expedites a traveler’s airport security checkpoint screening process and allows passengers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its case and their 3-1-1 compliant liquids/gels bag in a carry-on, in select TSA airport checkpoint screening lanes. More than 200 airports participate in TSA PreCheck nationwide and more than 85 airlines participate in the program.

To participate in this enrollment opportunity, travelers should make an appointment and pre-enroll online. It typically only takes 10 minutes to pre-enroll.

When completing enrollment in person, applicants must bring documentation proving identity and citizenship status. Visit the Universal Enroll website for a list of required documents to prove identity and citizenship.

The application fee is $78 and is good for five years. It must be paid at the time of your appointment by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted. Fingerprints and a photograph also are required during the in-person enrollment session.

After completing enrollment, successful applicants will receive a Known Traveler Number (KTN) via U.S. mail within about 10 days that is valid for five years. Many individuals are approved several days after completing the in-person appointment, so you are encouraged to check your status online.

The enrollee should enter the provided KTN in the “Known Traveler Number” field when booking airline reservations. The KTN can be added when booking reservations online on a participating airline website, via a call to the airline reservation center, or with the travel management company making reservations. Additionally, the KTN can be entered in participating airline frequent flyer profiles, where it will be stored for future reservations.

When submitting an application to enroll in TSA PreCheck, it is important to make sure that the website where you start the enrollment process ends with .gov.

Locations and hours of operation:

The enrollment center pop-up for northwest Philadelphia and surrounding area residents is a specially marked RV/Truck that will be parked in the AAA office parking lot at 197 E. Dekalb Pike in King of Prussia International Airport. The center will be open from Monday, July 17, through Thursday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to noon and afternoons Monday through Thursday, from 1 to 5 p.m. On Friday, July 21, the pop-up will only be held from 9 a.m. until noon. The mobile truck is equipped with steps and is not wheelchair accessible. If needed, check the website to determine the nearest permanent location that is ADA compliant.

The Harrisburg pop-up is a specially marked RV/Truck that will be parked in the airport’s cell phone lot, located at 1 Terminal Drive, Middletown, Pa. The center will be open from Monday, July 17, through Thursday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to noon and afternoons Monday through Thursday, from 1 to 5 p.m. On Friday, July 21, the pop-up will only be held from 9 a.m. until noon. The mobile truck is equipped with steps and is not wheelchair accessible. If needed, check the website to determine the nearest permanent location that is ADA compliant.

Wisconsin residents can enroll at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. The temporary enrollment center is located near the Miller Store in the airport at 5300 S. Howell Ave. It opens Monday, July 10 and runs through Friday, July 21. The center is open 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. and is closed Saturday and Sunday.

