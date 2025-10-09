TSA Warns Travelers to Expect Longer Wait Times at Airports During Government Shutdown

Passengers across the country may experience longer wait times at airport security as the government shutdown drags on into a full week, forcing travelers to pack their patience.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) warned of longer wait times at airports across the country the longer the government remains shut down. Both TSA officers and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) air traffic controllers are classified as essential workers and will continue to work throughout the shutdown.

“While TSA is prepared to continue screening about 2.5 (million) passengers a day, an extended shutdown could mean longer wait times at airports,” a TSA spokesperson shared with Travel + Leisure. “We kindly ask for our passengers’ patience during this time.”

