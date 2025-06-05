The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released information yesterday related to the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) handling of passenger watchlisting protocols. The department disclosed documents and correspondence suggesting deviations in how the TSA applied the Silent Partner, Quiet Skies, and other screening programs during the Biden administration.

Among the cases reviewed was William “Billy” Shaheen, the spouse of U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire. DHS stated that Shaheen received a screening exemption after traveling on multiple occasions with an individual identified as a Known or Suspected Terrorist (KST). According to DHS, this exemption was granted following inquiries from Senator Shaheen’s office to TSA leadership.

“It is clear that this program was used as a political rolodex of the Biden Administration—weaponized against its political foes and to benefit their well-heeled friends,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “This program should have been about the equal application of security, instead it was corrupted to be about political targeting. The Trump Administration will restore the integrity, privacy, and equal application of the law for all Americans, including aviation screening.”

DHS reports that Shaheen was added to the Secure Flight Exclusion List in October 2023 after two travel events that triggered additional screening. The list designates individuals who are exempt from TSA’s rules-based or behavior-based screening flags, including programs such as Quiet Skies and Silent Partner. DHS stated that this exemption remained in place for 18 months before being revoked by current TSA leadership.

The department also noted that several other individuals — including foreign dignitaries, public figures, athletes, and journalists — were placed on the exclusion list, which is now under broader policy review.

DHS further alleged that while certain individuals received exemptions, others, including former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, were reportedly added to watchlists without their knowledge or clarity on the criteria used.

A summary timeline of events provided by DHS includes:

July 20, 2023 : Billy Shaheen was designated as a TSA Random Selectee after traveling from Boston Logan to Washington, D.C. airports. He was flagged as a co-traveler with a KST.

Following the trip : Senator Shaheen’s office made an inquiry to TSA about the enhanced screening.

October 18, 2023 : Shaheen was flagged a second time as a co-traveler with a KST.

October 20, 2023 : DHS reports that Shaheen was added to the Secure Flight Exclusion List under the authority of then-TSA Administrator David Pekoske.

October 24, 2023: Internal TSA communications referenced the update to the Secure Flight status and coordinated instructions to ensure the change was reflected in boarding pass screening outcomes.

DHS stated that the review of these watchlisting decisions is ongoing and that the agency is assessing potential policy updates to ensure consistent application of security protocols.

