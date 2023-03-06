43.7 F
TSA’s Chief Innovation Officer to Lead Customer Experience Roadmap Team to Review Processes and Systems

By Homeland Security Today
Official photo of TSA's Chief Innovation Officer Steven Parker, who will lead the team.

Chief Innovation Officer at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Steven Parker, has announced that TSA Administrator David Pekoske has commissioned a Customer Experience Roadmap.

This integrated plan will include holistically reviewing TSA’s processes and systems that contribute to the experience of both employees and passengers. A team of planning, capability, public affairs, program management, customer service, training and innovation experts within the agency will comprise the planning team that will manage the development and implementation of the TSA Customer Experience Roadmap. Parker will lead this team. 

The effort aligns with President Biden’s Executive Order 14058 on Transforming Federal Customer Experience and Service Delivery to Rebuild Trust in Government.

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

