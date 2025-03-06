TSA’s Law Enforcement/Federal Air Marshal Service and K9’s Step Up For Mardi Gras 2025

TSA’s Law Enforcement/Federal Air Marshal Service (LE/FAMS) and explosives detection K9 teams joined the extensive interagency law enforcement effort to provide security support for Mardi Gras 2025.

LE/FAMS is TSA’s main law enforcement arm made up of highly trained, dedicated personnel who protect the nation’s transportation systems. Teams were deployed to the Union Passenger Terminal, used by Amtrak and Greyhound, and a ferry terminal.

“Federal Air Marshals (FAMs) protect the nation’s transportation system and provide law enforcement augmentation to all modes of transportation as well as to national security priorities,” said Supervisory Air Marshal in Charge Noel Curtin, who addressed the media Monday morning.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security designated Mardi Gras as a Special Event Assessment Rating (SEAR) One event, which is defined as a significant national event that requires extensive federal interagency support. TSA deploys FAMs to critical transportation venues where they provide law enforcement and security support.

One of the more noticeable layers of security is the agency’s Visible Intermodal Prevention and Response (VIPR) operations. TSA uses a risk-based framework to deploy at unpredictable times in partnership with local authorities. Teams may also deploy to provide an additional law enforcement or security presence during specific alert periods or special events such as the Super Bowl and Mardi Gras.

These operations are designed to protect all modes of transportation by deterring and preventing terrorist activity. LE/FAMS also augments existing law enforcement and security resources during public events that have the potential to draw large crowds into the transportation systems.

Several TSA explosives detection K9 teams are also in New Orleans this week assisting with security, clearing high traffic venues and screening parade floats. The K9 teams, some local and some from other parts of the country, serve as a critical layer of security and are working multiple venues throughout downtown New Orleans. Canine teams are one of the most efficient means of detecting explosive substances.

The teams are highly mobile and can rapidly deploy in response to threats anywhere in the airport or other transportation systems.

TSA’s canine program exemplifies the agency’s commitment to focus resources on the greatest threat to transportation systems – explosives.

