Turkish Truck Driver Arrested in U.K. as Investigators Find Sixteen Migrants Concealed in Truck Trailer

A Turkish truck driver has been arrested in the U.K. on suspicion of people smuggling offenses, as part of a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.

The 36-year-old was detained after his vehicle was stopped on March 21. Sixteen migrants were found concealed in the truck’s trailer, sitting on pallets that had been laid across the load to accommodate them. They were all arrested on suspicion of immigration offenses and will now be dealt with by the immigration authorities. Amongst those held are Moroccan, Algerian and Pakistani nationals.

The road had to be closed for a short period of time while the vehicle and migrants were dealt with by the NCA and police. The driver is now being questioned by NCA investigators. He is suspected of planning to move the migrants out of the U.K. illegally via the Channel ports. The operation was conducted with the support of the Metropolitan Police and Surrey Police.

Read more at the National Crime Agency

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)