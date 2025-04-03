Two Guns Intercepted in Five Days at Buffalo-Niagara International Airport, TSA Says

Transportation Security Administration officers intercepted two loaded guns in a five-day span at the security checkpoint at Buffalo-Niagara International Airport (BUF), the most recent one detected yesterday, March 26.

A Grand Island, N.Y., man was stopped on Friday, March 21, with a 9mm handgun among his carry-on items. The gun was loaded with 13 bullets, including one in the chamber. A Williamsville, N.Y., man was stopped on Wednesday, March 26, with his 9mm firearm loaded with nine bullets, also including one in the chamber.

In both instances, TSA officials notified the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority Police, who responded to the checkpoint and immediately took possession of the weapons. Due to the travelers possessing a valid New York State pistol permit, law enforcement cited them with a Notice of Violation on a weapons charge.

“In less than five days, our alert TSA officers prevented two guns from being carried onto airplanes, which would have introduced a threat to other travelers,” said Bart R. Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for airports in Upstate New York. “I would like to personally thank these dedicated TSA officers and the law enforcement officers from the NFTA Police who responded and took possession of the weapons and dealt with the travelers,” he added.

“It is difficult for me to understand how two individuals who hold New York State Pistol Permits did not know where their handguns were and as a result they brought them to a checkpoint, jeopardizing innocent people. The actions of these travelers were irresponsible and reckless, and they will be held accountable. Fortunately, the weapons were detected by our alert officers.”

