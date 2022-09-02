U.K. Signs Transportation Pact With Ukraine

The U.K. has signed a pact with Ukraine that commits to sharing engineering expertise and pledges a new package of support to help rebuild its war damaged infrastructure.

Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, hosted a virtual meeting with his counterpart at the Ministry of Infrastructure, Oleksandr Kubrakov, in the same week Ukraine marked its Independence Day and six months since the Russian invasion.

After a presentation from Ukrainian officials on the true impact of the war to its train network, roads and bridges, the two transport leaders signed a joint action plan to help restore these vital links. It agrees to share expert advice from U.K.-based private-sector organizations. The U.K. will also send five buses from the Go Ahead Group to support reconnecting the Ukrainian public and buy equipment to repair routes which are crucial for the exportation of grain.

Experts will offer knowledge in airport, runway and port reconstruction, and will work with the Ministry of Infrastructure to identify training opportunities for airport staff, air traffic controllers and aviation security.

Earlier this year, the U.K. assumed the presidency of the International Transport Forum (ITF) and committed to bring global partners together in solidarity against the invasion of Ukraine. Under the U.K. presidency the ITF will launch new dedicated research into the impact of the war on transport and will share constructive policy advice on the sustainable reconstruction of its infrastructure.

Read more at the Department for Transport