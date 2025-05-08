76.7 F
Transportation Security

U.S. Airports Report Smooth Operations as New Real ID Requirement Takes Effect

A traveler waits while the tablet captures her photo to immediately verify that her face matches the face on her ID. (TSA photo)

Most airports around the United States operated smoothly Wednesday as new Real ID requirements took effect because travelers without the updated document were still allowed to move through security easily.

Those without the IDs were given flyers informing them that going forward they would need to present Real ID or other federally accepted ID for air travel within the US.

“The ID you presented is NOT REAL ID-compliant,” the flyer reads. “You will need a REAL ID or other acceptable form of identification for your next flight or you may expect delays.”

Read the rest of the story from the Guardian here.

