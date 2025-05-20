U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean P. Duffy has announced the Department of Transportation (USDOT) will host a Great American Road Trip Expo at 10 A.M. EST on Thursday, May 29th.

The expo will be open to the public and will feature a lineup of American manufactured vehicles – including “road trip ready” models like SUVs to family-friendly minivans and RVs. Leaders from auto, travel, and leisure industry will join to share tips, resources, and inspiration for families eager to get on the road this summer and explore.

During the event, Secretary Duffy will deliver remarks and share a major announcement.

“What can be more American than a road trip? I’m proud to host the Great American Road Trip expo as we prepare for this celebration and give the public a firsthand look at all the ways to make a road trip safe, fun, and unforgettable. This year, Americans are going to fall in love with our country all over again and I look forward to sharing how we’ll be highlighting all the best our country has to offer in the months ahead,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy.

Event Details:

WHEN: Thursday, May 29th

WHAT: Great American Road Trip Expo

WHERE: USDOT HQ

The original announcement can be found here.