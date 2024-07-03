84.5 F
Airport & Aviation SecurityTransportation SecurityTSA

U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz Charged for Carrying Gun in DC Airport

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
TSA officers stopped a woman with this firearm at a Washington Dulles International Airport security checkpoint on June 28. (TSA photo)

Victoria Spartz, the Republican U.S. Representative from Indiana’s fifth district currently running for reelection, has been charged after reportedly bringing a gun into a DC airport.

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority confirmed to FOX59/CBS4 on Monday afternoon that Spartz was charged last Friday, June 28, with a weapons violation at Dulles International Airport.

According to TSA, officers found a .380 caliber firearm in Spartz’ carry-on bag during screening. The gun was unloaded, officials said. The airport then took possession of the gun and Spartz was charged.

Read the rest of the story at Fox 59.

