Victoria Spartz, the Republican U.S. Representative from Indiana’s fifth district currently running for reelection, has been charged after reportedly bringing a gun into a DC airport.

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority confirmed to FOX59/CBS4 on Monday afternoon that Spartz was charged last Friday, June 28, with a weapons violation at Dulles International Airport.

According to TSA, officers found a .380 caliber firearm in Spartz’ carry-on bag during screening. The gun was unloaded, officials said. The airport then took possession of the gun and Spartz was charged.

