U.S. Reportedly Being Removed From EU Safe Travel List

The EU is reportedly in the process of taking the U.S. off its safe travel list, meaning that American travelers coming into the bloc (plus Schengen-area countries) will face more restrictive measures such as quarantine and increased testing.

Diplomats told Reuters that the U.S. would be removed from the list along with Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia, because all were facing Covid-19 infection rates that are higher than the allowed daily infection rate to be included on the safe list.

In order to stay on this list, countries must have no more than 75 new Covid-19 cases daily per 100,000 inhabitants over the previous 14 days. In June, this was the case for the U.S. when it made it onto the list but this week, that figure has risen to 507 new Covid-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, as reported by Bloomberg.

Read the full story at Forbes

