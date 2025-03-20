56.3 F
U.S. Transportation Sec. Duffy Unveils Permanent FAA Airspace Security Measures for D.C.

Secretary Duffy Holds Press Conference Following NTSB's Preliminary Report, March 11. (Photo: DOT)

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy held a press conference on March 11 to announce that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is accepting both of the National Transportation Safety Board’s (NTSB) safety recommendations, including permanently restricting non-essential helicopter operations around Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) and eliminating mixed helicopter and fixed wing traffic. This is a continuation of the immediate action Secretary Duffy and the FAA took to restrict air space for helicopter operations following the tragic January 29 mid-air collision near DCA.

In his opening remarks, Secretary Duffy also noted the ongoing review the FAA is conducting using A.I. and advanced analytical tools at other airports with high volumes of helicopter traffic to identify potential safety improvements.

The original announcement and link to the NTSB report can be found here.

