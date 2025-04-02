U.S. Transportation Secretary Announces Funding for Communities to Improve Road Safety

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy announced a new opportunity for cities, towns, counties, Tribal governments, and Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) to apply for funding available through the updated Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grant program.

“This is another great step in our Department’s work to refocus on what the American people care about: safety. DEI and environmental justice requirements for the Safe Streets program weren’t just unnecessary – they were bogging down the system and preventing money from going out to where it’s needed. I’m pleased with the Department’s effort to update this important program and encourage communities across the country to apply for this funding to reduce road fatalities and make our roads safe again,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy.

The SS4A program supports communities in both planning and carrying out projects that help reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries on our highways, streets, and roads. Over $982 million is made available by this Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO), and a similar amount is expected to be available next year in a future funding round.

Examples of Removed DEI/Climate Requirements:

“Consistent with the Department’s implementation of Executive Order 14008, Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad (86 FR 7619), the Department seeks to fund applications that address equity and environmental justice…”

“Projects, strategies, and demonstration activities must have equity—the consistent, fair, just, and impartial treatment of all people—at their foundation.”

“Equity definition: The consistent and systematic fair, just, and impartial treatment of all individuals, including individuals who belong to underserved communities that have been denied such treatment, such as Black, Latino, Indigenous and Native Americans, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, and other persons of color; members of religious minorities; lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) persons; persons with disabilities; persons who live in rural areas; and persons otherwise adversely affected by persistent poverty or inequality.”

The original announcement can be found here.