U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy yesterday announced his support for an independent audit by the Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General (DOT OIG) into airspace operations and safety oversight in the National Capital Region (NCR), including Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA).

The audit follows a bipartisan request from Senate leaders for an audit after the January 29 midair collision between an Army Black Hawk helicopter and American Airlines flight 5342. In the years preceding that tragic night, there were 85 similar near misses at Reagan National.

“Sixty-seven lives were lost on the evening of January 29 near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “We took immediate action, including permanently restricting helicopters from operating near the airport. But that’s not enough—the more scrutiny and oversight the better. How were these near misses not addressed? We have a solemn responsibility to the victims, their families, and the flying public to fully understand what went wrong—and to ensure it never happens again. The inspector general will have our full support.”

The FAA has taken the following actions to improve safety around DCA:

Permanently restricted non-essential helicopter operations around DCA and eliminated helicopter and fixed-wing mixed traffic.

Permanently closed Route 4 between Hains Point and the Wilson Bridge and evaluated alternative helicopter routes as recommended by the NTSB.

Rescinded the authority to operate without broadcasting an ADS-B out signal.

Added lateral widths to the charted helicopter routes.

Eliminated the use of visual separation within 5 miles of DCA.

Halted operations at the Pentagon Heliport until key coordination and safety items have been addressed. The FAA is working with the Army to ensure a safe and timely resolution.

Increased staffing at DCA.

Established a Safety Risk Management Panel to address safety risks identified at DCA.

DOT and FAA leadership fully support an audit and reaffirm their shared commitment to continuous work to maintain a safe and secure airspace in the National Capital Region.

The original announcement can be found here.