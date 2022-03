There is a last-minute change of plan. He won’t be leaving from the main station after all. The bodyguards move fast and we follow, racing along the quiet streets behind the convoy, and into the suburbs.

The Russians would like to kill him.

Oleksandr Kamyshin is sure of this. So the 37-year-old chairman of Ukraine’s railway network constantly changes his travel plans. Never stay in one place too long. Never have a routine that the Russians can discover.

